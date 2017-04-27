Halifax teenager charged with terrorism offences

A 19-year-old woman from Halifax has today been charged with six terrorism offences.
She has been remanded in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow after being arrested on April 20, 2017.
The alleged offences relate disseminating terrorist publications.
The arrest, which took place near to the unnamed woman's home, was pre-planned and as part of an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.
