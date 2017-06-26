Halifax the birthplace of the guillotine - Nominate your moments in history

The hunt is on for significant Calderdale landmarks, buildings, people and places which have helped shape history and Historic England (formerly English Heritage) is appealing for people to make nominations.

The campaign is called Irreplaceable: A History of England in 100 Places and is sponsored by specialist insurer, Ecclesiastical.

Among those already identified as candidates are Joseph Priestley, one of the founding fathers of modern science and the discoverer of oxygen, amongst other things.

Halifax is also given a mention as the birthplace of the world’s first guillotine.

A panel of well-known judges including Mary Beard, Professor of Classics at the University of Cambridge, architect and TV presenter (Amazing Spaces) George Clarke, and historian Tristram Hunt will consider the entries.

The year-long campaign, launching this month, will explore ten categories, from Science and Discovery and Homes and Gardens, to Music and Literature and Industry, Trade and Commerce. Each category will focus on ten places.

The places that make the list will feature in a podcast series and a book, which will be produced as part of the campaign.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said: “By telling a history of England in 100 places, we want to help people understand the many places in our country that have shaped the world, creating advances in science, the arts, trade and industry.

“We are looking forward to people nominating places in Yorkshire and the Humber that will engender a sense of pride and are important to our national story.

“We’re hoping to uncover some hidden gems that can be celebrated and shared.”

To nominate, log onto www.historicengland.org.uk/get-involved/100-places.