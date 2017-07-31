Hammer toy recalled due to danger to children

Children’s toy manufacturer BRIO has recalled its Soft Hammer Rattle toy.

It has been found that the wooden rings on the hammer (article number 30423) can crack and therefore possibly result in small parts that could be hazardous to small children.

The company say that are no reports of anyone being harmed by the product. However, it has been recalled for precautionary purposes,

A company spokesperson said: “The most important thing for BRIO is, and always has been, safety.

“This is why we have decided to recall the Soft Hammer Rattle, and we request everyone in possession of the product to return it to their local retailer.

“All consumers will be compensated.

“We regret that our consumers have received products that have not held up to the high-quality standard that they should expect from us.”

Consumers who have purchased the Soft Hammer Rattle should return it to their local retailer.

Consumers with a receipt will receive a refund; consumers who do not have a receipt will be compensated with another BRIO product.