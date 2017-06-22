Happy birthday Elland! Events to celebrate 700 years

Elland is counting down to an array of exciting community events to celebrate its 700th birthday, and Calderdale Council is inviting local people to join the party.

This year it’s the 700 year anniversary of Elland becoming an official market town. The town received a Royal Charter on 24 February 1317 from King Edward II, allowing it to host a weekly market and two fairs a year.

To mark this significant part of Calderdale’s history, the Council, Elland Development Board, Elland District Partnership and other members of the local community are holding a series of events throughout the year.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Elland has a proud history and an exciting future, and the town’s special birthday year is the perfect opportunity to bring communities together to celebrate. The events are not just about peeling back the layers of Elland’s heritage – they’re also about recognising everything that’s great about the town today.

“So come along, share the stories, join in the fun and be part of an important milestone that will be remembered for years to come.”

An exhibition and a concert will kick off the celebration events next week.

Brooksbank School in Elland will host the event which will feature an exhibition of art, photography and writing by students from the school, followed by a celebratory concert featuring local musicians, including Elland Silver Band and Elland Male Voice Choir, headlined by Lizzie Jones.

There will also be a ‘Happy Birthday Elland’ event taking place across the town centre on Saturday July 29 between 10am and 4pm.

There will be a street market selling locally porduced food and crafts, entertainment, face painters, activities for children and much more.

Funds raised at the event will go to Overgate Hospice.

Other birthday celebration events will include a history trail, an event at Elland Library and September’s Elland Vintage Weekend will be incorporated into the celebrations.

Karen Bancroft from Keir Woodward Travel Agents in Elland said: “As with many local small towns, Elland can boast a great variety of interesting independent shops.

“The development of Lowfields Business Park and other nearby industrial sites has transformed the area into a busy and successful commercial centre.”

Calderdale Council is hoping to create an Elland time capsule, to bury at the ‘Happy Birthday Elland’ event, and is looking to reinstate the war memorial from Elland Pool in a significant place in the town.

For more information on any of the celebration events visit www.calderdale.gov.uk.