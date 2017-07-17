Happy birthday, Eureka! Museum celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Last weekend Eureka! The National Children’s Museum played host to festivities in order to celebrate 25 successful years of operation.

Celebrations for the anniversary - the BIG Birthday Bash - included the visit of London Hughes and Sam Homewood, the hosts of the popular CITV children’s programme, Scrambled. Poet Matt Abbott was also there, with a reading of the poem that he penned in honour of Eureka!’s landmark anniversary.

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. Optimus Prime with, from the left, Subhan-Ali Patel, nine months, dad Tajammul Patel, Naseera Patel, six, and Mahirah Patel, three.

Even an 11ft sculpture of the Transformers character, Optimus Prime, came to join in the celebrations!

Melodic music and beautiful bubbles provided by Steelband Music Ltd and Paris Bubbles respectively helped to contribute to the carnival atmosphere.

The local radio station, Phoenix FM, were also broadcasting live from the museum.

One of the main attractions of this weekend of celebrations however was the museum being able to host the European premiere of the digital arts exhibition, digiPlaceSpace.

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. Children's TV presenters London Hughes, left, and Sam Homewood.

This brand new exhibit showcases the work of 14 acclaimed artists from around the world.

Through the use of interactive and engaging exhibits, children are able to get hands on with learning in a unique and imaginative way.

With the activities and games providing children with lots to touch, control and interact with, digiPlaySpace is able to offer some of the best new forms of media for learning and fun.

Having been curated by the Toronto International Film Festival, Eureka! is the first European host of this touring exhibit, and will have it for six months.

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. Eureka! ambassador poet Matt Abbott.

Admission for digiPlaySpace is included in the price of admission to the museum.

Alternatively, the exhibit is free for anyone who is a holder of an annual pass.

Full details of ticket prices and options are available online at www.eureka.org.uk and can be bought online or on the door.

Since being opened by HRH Prince Charles in 1992, the one-of-a-kind museum has allowed over seven million visitors to engage in activities that help to promote learning and development in children.

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. Balloon drop.

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. In the new digiPlaySpace, from the left, David Burnell, Jacob Burnell, four, and Caroline Burnell.

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. Former Eureka! enabler Michelle Finlay, with daughter Scarlett Finlay, 12, in the new digiPlaySpace.

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. Lennon-Jarvis Fermoyle, six, in the new digiPlaySpace

Eureka! 25th birthday celebrations. Scotty Crawford, five, in the new digiPlaySpace