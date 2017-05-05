Happy Valley ‘won’t return until end of 2018’

Gritty BBC police drama Happy Valley is unlikely to return until the end of next year, executive producer Nicola Shindler has revealed.

It has been reported that Shindler, whose company Red Productions makes the drama, said Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright is working on another project for BBC1 at the moment and there are creative reasons for waiting on a third series.

She also revealed Sarah Lancashire was keen to reprise her role as no-nonsense Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild lunch, she said: “We are working on a new idea for Sally for BBC1 which will be next year so the earliest Happy Valley would be would be towards the end of 2018 I would suspect.

“She won’t write the [Happy Valley] scripts for some time but Sally’s determined to do it, Sarah’s determined to do it.”

Shindler said that it’s likely the next series would be set some years on from the last to give time for Catherine’s grandson Ryan, conceived by a rape perpetrated by the chief villain Royce, played by James Norton, to grow up.

The multi-award winning drama is both set and filmed in Calderdale.

Last year, Sally Wainwright confirmed the series would return to our screens.