‘He was loved by everyone who knew him’ - family’s tribute to Antony Hill after his death

A family has paid tribute to a young man who went missing and then died after being hit by a car.

Antony Hill, 19, was last seen on February 22 at Todmorden Market, but in a tragic turn of events it has now been revealed he died just two days after his disapperance.

He was hit by a car on the A50 near Derby on February 24.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said extensive inquiries had been made in the UK and abroad to identify the crash victim.

DNA checks against the national missing person database have now shown that man to be Antony.

His family said: “We would firstly like to thank everyone who has supported us all throughout the last year whilst we have been looking for Antony, the support locally and nationally through has been overwhelming.

“The news about Antony’s death came as a great shock to us all, he was loved by everyone who knew him, and had a real heart of gold.

“He will be especially missed by his family and close friends. He was taken too early but his spirit will always live on in our hearts. Rest in peace beautiful Antony.”