Head chef Jamie raring to go after learning from the best

A chef who trained under Gordon Ramsey and worked alongside Masterchef host Marcus Wareing has been appointed as head chef as the newly-refurbished Griffin Inn pub in Barkisland.

Jamie Meaden worked at The Aubergine restaurant in London under Gordon Ramsey for a year, where Marcus Wareing was also a sous chef.

The 46-year-old has been a head chef for more than 15 years and also trained at the world class Ashburton Chefs Academy.

Jamie was training as a manager for hotel chain Novotel before a change of direction saw her become a chef.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting it to happen. I wanted to be a fashion designer but I just started cooking and thought ‘I prefer this’.

“Gordon was unknown at the time and was just starting to become the person he would be.

“Marcus is exactly as he is on TV, no change. But Gordon is nothing like he is on TV. He’s a very good trainer, very helpful.

“He teaches you very well - there’s none of this effing and blinding.

“He’s a nice guy, genuine, and he thinks about his staff.

“I learned a lot from him. A lot of different aspects of cooking, how to manage a kitchen.

“If I’d have stayed maybe I would been a well-known name as well but I just couldn’t afford to stay in London.”

Jamie, who was born in Leeds and now lives in Kirklees, has big plans for the Griffin Inn.

“I’d never even heard of The Griffin before but it’s a new start, and a chance to put my own stamp on it,” she said. “I’m starting from scratch.

“My ambition is for it to become one of the best known places to eat in Yorkshire.

“Gordon definitely influenced my style of cooking. There’s some of that influence as well as my own that I’ve developed.”

The pub officially re-opened last month with a brand new look and new ownership under Marc Charlesworth and Sophie Briggs.

Sophie added: “The Griffin has always been a well-respected pub for both food and atmosphere.

“We wanted to make sure that the new menu reflected this and was what our customers were looking for from their local pub.

“We are so pleased with Jamie’s work on the menu.

“The food is incredible and the response we have been getting so far is testament to that.”