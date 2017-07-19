Care home where residents were removed submits plan to change use of site

The owners of a Brighouse care home that was closed down and saw residents moved out have submitted new plans to change the use of the building.

Elmroyd Care Home is owned by B&H Vincent LLP and was operated under lease as a care home by Eldercare (Halifax) Limited since 2012.

The care home on Brighouse Wood Lane was reportedly closed after a damning inspection report following a visit by the Care Quality Commission.

New plans have now been submitted to the Council’s planning department to revert the care home to a 42 room house of multiple occupation.

In the proposals it states: “The home has reverted to the owners who seek to operate the building as an HMO with 42 letting rooms.

“No changes to the external structure or elevations are planned. There will be a programme of interior works scheduled to meet current HMO requirements and, thereafter, to bring about continuous improvement to facilities.

“The proposed change of use will permit works to be undertaken to modify the environment in order to rent the rooms within an HMO setting.

“The building is currently configured to afford some measure of segregation and privacy and there are provisions for control of access within the building to support this.”

Eldercare Ltd, the private company that ran Elm Royd, confirmed the home’s closure in June, but did not provide details about the circumstances behind it.

A previous inspection in March saw the care home rated as inadequate.

The damning findings were based on two unannounced visits in December last year.

Major criticisms included medicine and prescriptions not being managed safely, the service not being caring and responsive enough, and a lack of staff and training.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for adults, health and social care, Councillor Bob Metcalfe, said Elm Royd had failed to make the improvements required by the CQC, prompting the council to step in and intervene.

On June 12, the council began working with residents to find a suitable alternative home.