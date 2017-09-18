Caution for nurse who fell asleep at patient’s home after drinking

An agency nurse who drank alcohol and fell asleep while visiting a patient in their own home has avoided suspension.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel hearing found that Caroline Cropper put “a vulnerable patient” at risk as a result of the misconduct while working for the Interserve Healthcare agency in West Yorkshire, which has branches in Calderdale, Leeds and Harrogate.

The misconduct charges against the nurse related to a home visit she made along with a healthcare assistant in April 2016.

The hearing was told that Ms Cropper drank alcohol, fell asleep and failed to complete the patient’s daily checklist during the visit.

She was handed a five-year caution as a sanction by the NMC panel.