Diabetics urged to check fizzy drink and confectionery labels in wake of sugar tax changes

Diabetics must regularly check the labels of Lucozade, other fizzy drinks and confectionery in the wake of the Government’s sugar tax, warned experts.

Pav Kalsi, senior clinical adviser at Diabetes UK, said: “We are, of course, in support of the sugar tax to combat obesity, which can lead to type 2 diabetes.

“However, it means people who rely on these products to prevent sugar levels getting too low must be aware ingredients may be changing.

“That is not just Lucozade, but other fizzy drinks and sweets and confectionery such as jelly babies and Haribos, for instance.

“Diabetes is a very individual condition which affects people in different ways, and they will have their own personal preferences for what assists with their sugar balance.

“It may also depend on what fits best into their pocket, or handbag. They should also remember there are some treatments for hypos that are available free on prescription, including juices and tablets.”

A new Lucozade formula has been implemented, halving the amount of sugar, but old stock is still on the shelves, along with the new stuff.

Thousands of diabetes sufferers use the energy drink to boost blood glucose when it dips too low, and will now need to buy twice as much for the same effect.

Fear of hypoglycaemia - or ‘hypos’ - blights their lives and is caused by a disruption in the balance between the hormone insulin and sugar. Insulin lowers the level of sugar in the blood.