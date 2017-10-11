Elland swimmer Barry turns 80 with mile challenge

Senior swimmer Barry Crossland will celebrate turning 80 with a sponsored mile to raise cash for Overgate Hospice.

Barry, 79, lives at Elland, where the hospice is based and supported his family when his first wife Mary passed away seven years ago.

The keen sportsman - Barry played soccer for Ryburn United in the 1970s and squash for Rishworth in the 1980s, in addition to being membership secretary of Queens Sports club for 10 years and a member for nearly 40 years - has been putting in the lengths at Brighouse Swimming Pool on Woodvale Road, where he will undertake his challenge at 1.15pm on Wednesday, October 18, just days after he turns 80,

A former chemistry teacher at Calderdale College, eucating thousands of students over 25 years, he has reached in training 60 of the 80 lengths of the pool he will have to complete. “I keep pretty fit. I exercise very day and watch my diet - I have an MSc in science to I know the science behind it! As well as raising some money I hope to inspire other people to keep fit - it’s not about me, it’s about inspiring people to keep healthy,” said Barry, whose second wife Judith also swims.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Barry can do so via the pool, whose staff have been very supportive.