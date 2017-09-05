Halifax MP backs a recovery group’s defibrillator campaign

Local MP Holly Lynch has thrown her backing behind a campaign by ‘Calderdale in Recovery’ to raise money for a defibrillator in Halifax town centre. Calderdale in Recovery is an organisation open to anyone interested in recovery from alcohol or drug misuse.

They are hoping to raise £1,600 to purchase the defibrillator and install it outside their building on Carlton Street. There are currently no 24 hour publicly accessible defibrillators in Halifax town centre.

Holly Lynch MP said: “A defibrillator in the town centre that is accessible 24 hours a day is desperately needed so this is a great idea, and it’s fantastic to see people in recovery wanting to give something back and playing a positive role within their community.

“I hope people will show their support by donating to their fundraising efforts.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/calderdale-in-recovery-defib