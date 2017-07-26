INADEQUATE: Health watchdog’s findings before Brighouse care home was closed

A health watchdog has revealed that services at a Brighouse care home were ‘putting people at risk’ as they were receiving inappropriate or unsafe care.

The Care Quality Commission inspected Elm Royd Care Home in June just before the care home was closed and the residents were moved out.

At the last inspection in December 2016 the CQC rated the service as ‘Inadequate’ and in ‘Special Measures’.

Prior to this inspection concerns had been raised by Calderdale Council and clinical commissioning group (CCG) regarding the clinical management of the home.

These concerns had been discussed with the provider who agreed to a voluntary suspension on admissions to the home and additional nursing staff were provided by the CCG in April 2017 to work alongside the home’s own staff providing clinical support and guidance.

However, on June 1 2017 the additional nursing staff supplied by the CCG were withdrawn at the request of the provider following the transfer of eight people from Elm Royd to other services.

In the report the CQC said: Risks were not well managed which placed people at risk of injury or harm. For example, we saw one person had a severe choking episode after eating bacon, fried bread and sausage when they were supposed to have a soft diet because of swallowing difficulties.

“Staff were not aware this person required a soft diet.

“Medicines were not safely managed which meant we could not be assured people were receiving their medicines as prescribed.”

Elm Royd Nursing Home was registered to provide nursing and residential care to up to 50 older people, some of who may be living with dementia.

The CQC said that although people told them they felt safe, inspectorse found there were insufficient staff to meet people’s needs and keep them safe.

One example was that some people did not receive their morning medicines until 12.30pm as there was only one nurse on duty when previously there had been two.

The report also said: “People praised the staff and said they were kind and caring.

“However, we observed practices which showed a lack of respect for people and compromised their privacy and dignity.

“There was conflicting information about people’s care needs and care plans did not always reflect accurately the care people required, putting people at risk of receiving inappropriate or unsafe care.”

The owners of a Brighouse care home have now submitted new plans to change the use of the building.

The care home on Brighouse Wood Lane is owned by B&H Vincent LLP and was operated under lease as a care home by Eldercare (Halifax) Limited since 2012.

New plans have now been submitted to the council’s planning department to revert the care home to a 42 room house of multiple occupation (HMO).