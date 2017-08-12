Manager says a fond farewell

Members of NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group joined the director, residents and staff of Hazelroyd Nursing Home in Halifax, to say a fond ‘retirement farewell’ to its manager of 10 years, Williamina Gilboy.

The occasion was marked by a buffet lunch and presentation, at which members of Williamina’s family were present. Director of the home, David Salzman, gave thanks for her hard work and dedication, stating that this had greatly contributed to the ongoing success and exceptional reputation of the home.

New nager of Hazelroyd Elizabeth Bower was welcomed and wished well in her new role.