Mental health staffing down across Calderdale and Yorkshire

The number of mental health nurses working at the region’s NHS trusts is falling as campaigners call on the Government to fulfil its pledge on recruitment.

Figures obtained from mental health trusts in Yorkshire, which responded to a Freedom of Information request, show they now employ fewer mental health nurses than 12 months ago.

Trusts covering Calderdale, Leeds, Barnsley, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Doncaster, Rotherham, Hull and Bradford all recorded a reduction in mental health nursing staff in June, compared with 2016.

South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust now has 960 such nurses in comparison with the 1,133 it employed five years ago. In 2012, 317 mental health nurses worked at Fieldhead Hospital, the trust’s main mental health services site.

In 2016, this was slashed to 255, and in June this year there were just 226.

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said the figures were “truly shocking”.

“These findings reflect what nurses have been contacting my office to tell me,” she said.

“That they are overworked, exhausted and completely overwhelmed because of cutbacks to our mental health services. “

She warned the loss of student bursaries and the pay cap is leading to fewer nurses. Elsewhere, the number of mental health nurses working at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital and Dewsbury and District Hospital all fell last year.

Tim Breedon, director of nursing and quality at the South West Yorkshire NHS trust, said staffing levels are monitored closely, and that a strategy to recruit and retain nurses was in place.

“Nurse staffing is a challenge both locally and nationally, particularly with the recruitment of mental health nurses,” he said.

“At the same time, we know that demand for mental health services is increasing.

“We’re committed to maintaining appropriate staffing levels that deliver safe and professional services.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt this week announced a £1.3bn expansion plan for NHS mental health services, which would lead to 21,000 new posts being created by 2021.

Anthony Deery, director of nursing and quality at the trust in Leeds, said: “There is a national shortage of qualified nurses but the trust is committed to its recruitment efforts so we can continue to provide the best care possible to our service users. We welcome the Government’s announcement to recruit more mental health workers.”