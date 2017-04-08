Tatoo hygiene scheme hopes to make its mark

A tattoo hygiene rating scheme has been set up to help keep people safe when getting a tattoo.

Calderdale Council has established the system so people can find registered tattooists in the borough that meet high standards of hygiene and professionalism.

The council is encouraging as many as possible to sign up to the voluntary scheme to promote good practice and give customers confidence in the services provided.

Tattoo studios that join will be given a nationally recognised star rating between one and four – four is very good, three is good, two is satisfactory and one means that improvement is needed.

Customers can check the ratings by visiting the Council’s website, www.calderdale.gov.uk, and every tattooist that is part of the scheme will receive a certificate and a window sticker displaying their rating.

Nicola Bocarro of Violet’s Tattoos in Hebden Bridge, one of the local studios which has signed up to the scheme, said: “I’m proud to be one of the first tattoo studios in West Yorkshire to be recognised for the professional standards that registered studios are capable of.

“I am hopeful that this scheme will bring awareness to customers that the hygiene of a studio should be a major consideration for them when they are choosing where to get a tattoo.

“I am happy to set an example and have the high standard of cleanliness I practise recognised.”