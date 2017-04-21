Hebden Bridge-born Sheeran is ‘one of world’s most influential people’

ED Sheeran has made Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list for 2017.

The round-up of the world’s most powerful names includes categories for artists, pioneers, leaders, titans and icons, putting Shape Of You singer Sheeran in the company of Pope Francis, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Taylor Swift wrote Hebden Bridge-born Sheeran’s tribute to explain his significance for the magazine.

She said: “Congratulations to my friend Ed, for the legacy you’ve already built and the brilliant hook you probably just came up with five minutes ago.”

Actor and TV personality James Corden was another high-profile Brit who made the top 100. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Russian president Vladimir Putin also made the leaders list, while Ivanka Trump and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor were listed as pioneers.