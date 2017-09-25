Hebden Bridge cycling hero helps raise over £20,000 for charity

Hebden Bridge paralympian, Steve Bate MBE, has helped raise £23,090 for disability charity Sense by leading a team of cyclists 969 miles to complete the Deloitte ‘Ride Across Britain’ event.

Double-gold-medal-winner Steve, 39, has Retinitis Pigmentosa and is visually impaired. He led a team of 11 cyclists from Land’s End to John O’Groats, to raise vital funds for community services that support people with complex communication needs.

The cyclists that joined Steve to raise the incredible total were Philip Kenley, David Averill, Lewis Robinson, Peter Moore, Peadar Walshe, Annabelle Walshe, Ian Bentham, Dom Barraclough, Nick Johnston, Rory Podmore and Sophie Lipthorpe.

Remarkably, Steve did the entire journey on a ‘fat bike’, a heavier bicycle, more suited to off-road terrain. It is thought that Steve is the first person to complete the journey on such a bike.

He said: “The weather played the most challenging part, with heavy down pours, strong head and cross winds. I was pleased to be riding my fat bike in those conditions.

“The highlight for me was the people I met and rode with. It was an amazing bunch of folk to chat to as we rode hundreds of miles together. I’ve made some life-long friends thanks to Sense.”

The public can still donate by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sense/rab17.