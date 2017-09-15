Hebden businesses get together for mountain bike testing day, and rescue team will benefit too

Two local companies are getting together in Hebden Bridge on Saturday, September 16, to undertake test runs for a new range of mountain bikes.

With the collaboration also involving The Blue Pig - Midgehole Working Men’s Club, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge is the venue for the tests - and any proceeds being made during the day going to Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team, it is a community effort.

Local firm Orange Bikes and Hebden Bridge shop Blazing Saddles are running the day to test out the former’s new range of mountain bikes, with the event running from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesperson for Blazing Saddles said: “Midgehole Working Men’s Club and Blazing Saddles are keen to work with cyclists from the Calder Vlley and further afield to raise awareness of issues around cyclists, walkers and bridleways, so it’s been a really positive collaboration considering the resistance of a lot of people towards cyclist on mountain bikes.

“Calder Valley Search and Rescue are really grateful for our support and it’s good to see local businesses working together and not purely for profit.”