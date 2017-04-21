Help bereaved family adjust to new life

A woman has asked the public for their support after her friend from Halifax suffered a tragedy.

Helen Daykin’s husband died suddenly in his sleep and now her friend, Jodie Lopez, has nominated her for a garden makeover to help adjust to their new life.

Writing on competition website, Ms Lopez said: “My friend recently experienced a nightmare scenario. Her husband passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, leaving her and their two daughters, age 3 and 4, lives in turmoil.

“As he was a stay at home dad and she was the main wage earner it has added extra complications.

“She has lost her job as it involved travelling abroad, which she now cannot do obviously while keeping a stable homelife for the girls, so is now setting up her own company from home which has caused some financial instability.

“Not expecting to be alone raising her girls at a young age she has been a rock for them, keeping them in routines and having as much fun as possible, whilst dealing with her and their ongoing grief and sadness.

“She has recently done an amazing job of improving their house on the inside, repainting the kitchen cabinets, buying bargain furniture pieces to upcycle and giving the house a new lease of life to help move them all forward from this tragedy.

“But the garden is drawing a blank. It is a very uninspiring space and she is not the green fingered sort!

“I know she would love for the girls to have a wonderful outdoor space to run around in and forget their worries for a while. Please help her to make their garden environment as full of warmth and love as she has done inside the house.

“Those girls deserve a change in fortune. I am Nottingham based but they are living in Halifax.”

Visit www.mybuilder.com/competitions/garden-makeover-2017/entries/4456 to vote.