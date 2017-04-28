‘Helping pupils thrive’ - Hebden Bridge school praised by Ofsted inspectors

A school is celebrating following the results of an Ofsted inspection.

Education watchdog Ofsted said Stubbings Infant School, Hebden Bridge, continued to be a ‘good’ school following its last inspection in 2012. Inspectors said that in 2016, more than 80 per cent of children achieved a ‘good level of development’, representing an improvement in outcomes in early years for four consecutive years. The report outlined that staff create an environment conducive to learning and a curriculum which helps pupils to thrive.

Ofsted. Stubbings Infant School, Hebden Bridge.

Inspectors wrote: “Stubbings is a very happy school. Pupils are proud to say there is no bullying.”

Ofsted said the school should now continue to raise expectations of written work, help pupils to achieve greater depth in learning in writing and sensitively correct pupils’ misconceptions to help them make rapid progress.

Executive Headteacher Jenny Melling said: “We are really pleased. The staff work incredibly hard to create a positive learning experience for young children.”