History comes to life in special Minster tour

A candle-lit tour of one of Halifax’s most historic buildings will bring visitors face to face with characters from the past who return to life for this special evening.

The ‘Sans Illuminaire’ event is being staged at Halifax Minster on September 8 when the church will be bathed in candle-light and visitors will be invited to explore its nooks and crannies and ‘meet’ several interesting characters from history, who have not only helped to shape the Minster but Halifax too.

Altogether a band of 14 historic figures from all walks of life will be ready to greet the intrepid explorers. They will include one-time mistress of Shibden Hall, Anne Lister; astronomer and composer and the Minster’s first organist, William Herschel and more.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “This event received rave reviews when we staged it earlier in the year during the Summer Festival so we expect it to be very popular once again. It is a chance to meet some very interesting characters and discover the role they played in helping to shape the Minster and Halifax too.”

Booking is essential as a maximum of 60 people can be accommodated on the tour and tickets are available from the Minster office on 01422 355436.