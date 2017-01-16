Hit and run driver sought after Honley collision

Police are seeking a driver involved in a hit and run in the Holme Valle area that left an elderly woman needing hospital treatment.

Witnesses are sought to the incident which happened when a grey or red Vauxhall Astra was in collision with an 82-year-old woman as she crossed the road on Westgate, Honley at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The vehicle then made off in the direction of the roundabout connecting Moor Bottom.

The woman was treated at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and is now recovering at home.

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicle immediately prior to the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101, quoting crime reference 13170022642.