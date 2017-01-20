Houses demolished as major flood work in Mytholmroyd begins

Flood alleviation work is now well underway in Mytholmroyd as part of plans to make the village more resilient in the face of any future flooding.

Demolition of 13 Calder Grove began before Christmas and is scheduled to take around four to six weeks.

Mytholmroyd centre under water after the River Calder burst its banks.

The house is being demolished by hand using a cherry picker and a new gable end wall will then be constructed at 11 Calder Grove.

A temporary flood wall will be built alongside the river until the permanent defence can be constructed.

The demolition of 10 Calder Grove is due to begin and the removal of the properties will provide space for the river to be widened.

The Environment Agency has said that the demolition of single-storey properties at 10 to 16 Burnley Road will also begin by the end of February.

A spokesperson said: “These properties are being demolished to prevent any further collapse during another flood event.”

Another temporary flood defence will be put in place until a permanent wall can be built.

Recovery works over the coming months will be focused on reinstatement of flood defences at Cragg Brook.

There will also be work on the wall to the rear of White Houses which were both damaged during the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015 which swept the Calder Valley.

The Environment Agency says it will continue to refine its proposals, taking into account feedback received from the public consultation, investigation and assessment.

The Mytholmroyd Flood Information Centre is open in the community centre car park at Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd for residents, businesses and organisations to find out more about the alleviation scheme and see an interactive model.