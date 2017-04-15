Hurricane Hannah opens new gym

Halifax triple gold-winning paralympian Hannah Cockroft has flown the flag for disability in sport at the opening of a new gym.

Neil Foulds, 43, who lives in Wheatley, Halifax, nearly died following a horrific motorbike accident in 2014 and after making an incredible recovery has opened a new gym at the at the Threeways Centre, on Nursery Lane, Ovenden.

He became a personal trainer and vowed to help people who may have had similar experiences.

He also runs a bootcamp for people who may be apprehensive about going to a mainstream gym. He said: “I set it up as when I wanted to get back to the gym when I was in a wheelchair, none of the machines worked for disabled people.”

After looking into the issue, he found accessible equipment was available and decided to save up to turn his dreams into reality.

The dad-of-two added: “There are no boundaries to fitness, anybody can do it.

“Just because you’ve got some wheels, it does not mean you can’t get fit.” Hannah Cockroft claimed three gold medals at Rio 2016.

Visit www.facebook.com/machinestraininguk for more information.