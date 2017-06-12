‘I know Danny would have been proud’ - Three Peaks Challenge smashed for life-saving defibrillator fund

Rugby league legends and hardy volunteers joined inspirational Lizzie Jones on the national Three Peaks Challenge in aid of the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund.

The group, which included former Leeds Rhinos players Kevin Sinfield MBE and Barrie McDermott, took on the gruelling challenge last weekend.

It saw them tackle Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike and raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

The fund was set up after the death of Halifax-born rugby player Danny Jones. At just 29-years-old, he collapsed and died from an undiagnosed heart condition while playing for Keighley Cougars in May 2015.

He left behind his wife Lizzie and baby twins Bobby and Phoebe. Since then, Lizzie has worked tirelessly to prevent other lives being lost in such a tragic way.

Speaking about the challenge, she said she felt “elated, worn out, emotional, hungry, thirsry and exhilarated in equal measure”.

“Doing the national three peaks is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “It tests you both physically and emotionally and I don’t think I’d have got through it without the support of all the awesome people around me.

“I was first person to reach the trig point at the top of Snowdon and I’d like to thank Kevin Sinfield for ushering me through to get there. I felt proud and I know Danny would have been proud.”

Lizzie added: “For all the 22 brave walkers went through, none of us ever lost sight of why we were doing it. All the funds we raised will go to the defibrillator fund to help amateur and junior clubs purchase a life-saving defibrillator and help pay for cardiac screening for players of all ages.

“Every single person who did the challenge was brilliant but we couldn’t have done it without the support of an awful lot of people and they all have my heartfelt thanks.”

You can still donate to the fund, click here to visit the JustGiving page.