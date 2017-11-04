Icy Arctic blasts to deliver Calderdale's coldest winter in five years

Icy, arctic blasts are set to deliver Calderdale's coldest winter for five years, according to weather experts.

Forecasters The Weather Company have warned that Britain is set to be battered by bitter Arctic winds this winter.

December and January are both forecast to be 'colder than normal', with all areas of the UK, including Yorkshire, being affected by the plunging temperatures.

Dr Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company, said: “We expect the coldest winter in the UK since 2012-13.

“We expect extended spells with a ridge of pressure in the North Atlantic, especially in early winter.

“This forces the jet stream up to the Arctic and back down into Europe, releasing Arctic high pressure from near the Pole directly into northern Europe, with colder-than-normal temperatures.”