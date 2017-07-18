Inspirational boy raises £24k for hospital

A ten-year-old Halifax schoolboy has raised £24,000 for charity after his younger brother was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Hayden Connett, of Skircoat Green, raised the money for Alder Hey Children’s Charity, which supports the hospital that has cared for his brother, Lewis, who has a condition that causes fusion of the skull bones during pregnancy.

Among other fundraising, Hayden, from All Saints Junior and Infant School, has taken part in a triathlon, organised a trip for his school choir to sing at 10 Downing Street, and held a charity disco and auction.

He has now been given a Diana Award – a scheme that recognises the achievements of children who have selflessly change the lives of others – for his efforts.

Hayden’s mum, Donna, said: “He was really surprised when of one the Adler Hey ladies came down and told him. He had no idea and he was really shocked.

“He’s just pleased that they care for Lewis as much as they do.

“The hospital is full of remarkable people and I’m glad Hayden has just gone a small way to contributing to the amazing work they do.

“We are very proud of him and I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has helped him on the way.”

Lewis, who has Apert syndrome, has endured a number of hospital stays ranging from overnight to a week and in 2014 had major skull reconstruction in which rods were inserted that had to be turned for five weeks.

Young people are nominated for the Diana Award for going above and beyond in their daily lives to create positive change. To nominate, visit diana-award.org.uk/nominate.

And Donna’s husband, John, will take part in a 100km bike ride this weekend to raise money for the hospital.

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/teamlewis100km to donate to the cause.