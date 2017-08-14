Inspired by Jo’s belief, new music and dance spectacular is to debut

Young singers and dancers are rehearsing More In Common, a new “Dance Connections” show inspired by Batley MP Jo Cox’s belief that “we have more in common than that which divides us”, which debuts at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on August 19 and 20.

You can still book to see the show, choreographed by award-winning Jo Meredith, of English National Ballet’s Youth Company, and featuring music composed by Michael Grant.

The 20-plus strong cast have come from all over the UK and beyond (one is from Sweden), and are rehearsing at Fulneck School in Pudsey having been selected from 1,000 applicants to perform in this show, which is inspired by Jo, who was tragically murdered last year.

The musical promises to bring together personal and public narratives to create a bold production exploring how in a divided world, music and dance can unite us all.

Set against the tumult of our current political climate and presented by Youth Music Theatre UK, the show is “exciting and powerful”, said a spokesperson.

“In response to recent events More in Common is a celebration of diversity, a cry for solidarity and a declaration of hope, shining a light on the future that declares ‘we have more in common than that which divides us’,” she said.

The venue, Square Chapel Arts Centre at Square Road, Halifax, re-opened this summer following an extensive £6m state-of-the-art refurbishment