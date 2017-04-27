International market will bring different global cuisines to Halifax

The award winning International Village Market is set to return to Halifax this year from Thursday 4 May to Sunday 7 May.

Over 40 traders will set up stalls along Southgate, Corn Market, Russell Street and Woolshops selling food, drinks and crafts from across the globe.

Some of the tasty flavours available at the market include Greek delicacies such as gyros, souvlaki, French crepes, Catalan tapas and even kangaroo burgers.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Coun Barry Collins, said: “We’re delighted that the International Market is returning to Halifax for its second year, offering visitors the opportunity to shop around the world and both buy and try something different.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere at last year’s market, and I’m sure this year will be just as vibrant.

“Come along and experience the unique products, and at the same time, pay a visit to the town’s many shops and our Victorian Borough Market, which is bursting at the seams with history, energy, friendliness and a massive variety of products.”

As well as international street food there will be fresh foods on sale including olives, baklava and freshly baked macaroons. There will also be other stalls selling jewellery, scarves, plants and more.

The market will be open 9am to 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 9am to 6pm Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.