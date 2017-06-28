It’s a Knockout fun day for inspirational Amelie

An It’s A Knockout event is being held this weekend in aid of inspirational Elland girl Amelie Gledhill.

Amelie Gledhill, 9, has a rare genetic condition called Russell Silver Syndrome, which limits her growth and causes a number of other problems.

For a number of years, Amelie’s family has held the competition and fun day to raise money to help Amelie - and this year is no different.

The event will be held at Greetland Community Centre on Sunday, July 2, and as well as knockout fun, there will also be a funfair, a raffle, stalls, a bar, barbecue and a live band into the evening.

Money raised on the day will go to Amelie’s Fund, which helps her family pay for all the hidden extras Amelie needs in life because of her condition.

Each year, they also pledge an amount to help others like Amelie and this year, they are helping little Alice Hake.

Alice, who is also from Calderdale and has cerebral palsy, is moving house and will need adaptations to her bedroom and bathroom.

For more information about the day, search for Amelie's Big World on Facebook or visit the website here.








