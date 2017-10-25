It's official - Halifax has the best bus driver in England

A First West Yorkshire bus driver from Halifax has been named the best driver in England at the Bus Driver of the Year Awards 2017

In what is considered the ‘Top Gear’ of the bus world, Mick Leech competed for the title of ‘Bus Driver of the Year’ in September and came second overall.

Speaking about his result in this year’s competition, Mr Leech, said: “I enter the competition most years and this is the second time that I’ve been placed in the number two spot.

"My colleagues have been very complimentary and I’ve probably talked myself into a harder competition next year, because there are a lot of people talking about going for it themselves."

The 39-year-old, who has been with the company for over 18 years, demonstrated his professional and safe driving skills when put to the test against 98 other bus drivers from around the UK and was awarded the title of “Best bus driver in England”.

During the competition, all drivers were tested on all aspects of their job, from practical driving skills, through to customer care and a theory test.

Paul Matthews, Managing Director at First West Yorkshire, adds: “We’re thrilled to see that Mick has once again received recognition at this year’s Bus Driver of the Year Awards.

"This is a fantastic achievement as it supports our continued focus to provide safe transport for customers across West Yorkshire.”