It’s pedal to the metal in the name of charity

A charity cycle event will be held next weekend to help raise funds for a charity which helps cancer patients at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

On May 13 and 14, the Blazing Saddles store at Craggs Country Business Park will be lending out the iconic folding Brompton bikes for one hour at a time.

You will be able to test out the bike’s reputation on the Cragg Road hill climb out of Mytholmroyd up to Blackstone Edge Reservoir - the longest continuous hill climb in England.

There are prizes for fastest and slowest times, as well as prizes for fancy dress.

Last year’s event attracted more than 50 competitors, aged between nine and 72.

The entry fee is £5 and all money raised will go to the Chevin Socialites charity, which provides free refreshments for cancer patients at St James’.

Every hill climber will be named on the leaderboard and will receive a free water bottle and a cup of tea or coffee from Craggies cafe.

To book your place on the ride ring Blazing Saddles on 01422 844435 or email info@blazingsaddles.co.uk