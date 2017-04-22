Janine to take on London Marathon for cause close to her heart

A Halifax woman will run the London Marathon tomorrow in aid of a charity close to her heart.

Janine Lee, 48, from Halifax, is a nursing teacher of 12 years at Leeds Beckett University.

She will be running the marathon for Action On Hearing Loss (RNID), which provides day to day care for people with hearing loss, and support research for a cure.

Janine’s mum, Sandra Holdsworth, 73, has suffered from hearing loss since her mid 60’s. “It has just become gradually worse, it takes a toll both emotionlly and physically, and the effect it has had on her confidence has been tremendous,” said Janine.

Sandra’s hearing loss perhaps can be helped by a cochlear implant, which she is scheduled for mid May.

Janine said: “I wanted to raise the profile of this amazing charity and the support it offers to people with hearing difficulties.”

After only starting running last year, Janine said: “The thought of running 26.2 miles is daunting, but hopefully a few people will cheer me on.”

Janine is also fundraising for the event, with running first aid courses for Brownies, Guides, Cubs, Scouts and anyone who needs them.

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Janine-Lee2.