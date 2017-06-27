Jolene believes to achieve at Euros

Fitness fanatic Jolene Clemson is off to a world championships after taking third place representing the UK at the bodybuilding World Fitness Federation (WFF) sports model European championships in Lithuania.

She is enjoying a breakthorugh on the modelling circuit after three years away through injury and life commitments, including battling mental health issues, and can now look forward to competing in the WFF world finals in Cyprus in November.

Full time massage and beauty therapist Jolene has been supported by staff at Hebden Bridge’s Waterside Gym, as she underwent an intense training regime and strict diet, and the WFF team impressed by her stage presence and dedication, particularly UK WFF president Michael John Sullivan and vice-president Rob Lloyd. Thirty weeks’ training involved developing muscle groups, high intensity interval training cardio exercises and running all over the Yorkshire moors. “It hasn’t been an easy time - I’ve cried, I’ve been tired and I’ve wanted to give up - but I’ve had the most amazing support and people pushing me to be the best that I can be,” she said. “You have to believe to achieve.”