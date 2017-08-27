Judges cast their eyes over new toys

A national campaign launched a new toy judging session with the aim of getting more girls to focus on their science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

In a bid to change this, WISE, which is based in Leeds and runs a national campaign to encourage more women into STEM, held an event at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax. It is part of their Toy category in the WISE Awards 2017.

The five finalist toys were judged by girls and boys aged four to 11, with their parents or carers also adding their views.