Junior band go Dutch for euro tour

Hebden Bridge Junior Band struck a chord when they enjoyed a Netherlands tour.
“Our very first gig was taking part in a fringe festival alongside Utrecht’s WASBE conference (World Association of Symphonic Bands and Ensembles), with hundreds of brass bands playing in and around Utrecht city centre. It was a fantastic experience and the band, wearing our bright orange ‘Hebden Bridge’ t-shirts were fantastic ambassadors for the town,” said co-tour organiser Sue Holmes. Other dates included the town of Kerkrade, the de-Efteling theme park, Amsterdam’s Museumplein, seaside resort Zandvoort and on a ‘sloop’ barge on Utrecht’s canals.
