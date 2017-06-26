Kathleen says farewell to ‘purr’fect job

A much-loved veterinary receptionist has retired after dedicating nearly three decades of her life to the same practice.

Kathleen Crowther, 74, worked her last day at Hird and Partners, King Street, Halifax, on Tuesday.

She joined the company 29 years ago after seeing an advert in the Courier.

“I love my job,” Kathlee said. “Every aspect of it, I’ve loved.

“I have never had a week where I have not wanted to go into work.

“It’s the staff, the clients, the animals.

“Sharing the good times and the bad times.

“It’s the best vets in the world.”

During Kathleen’s time there, she has seen the practice thrive and grow, which she describes as a highlight of the job.

She lives in Greetland with her husband Brian and they have two children, Steven and Julie and three grandchildren.

In her retirement, Kathleen is looking forward to baking, spending time with her family, enjoying lunches out and taking her Border Collies, Millie and Bessie, out for long walks.

On her last day at work, staff organised a presentation and a party to celebrate her time at the surgery was held on Friday.

Practice Manager Shelley Lyons described Kathleen as a “major” part of the practice.

She said: “She looks after the newcomers and she has always been like a mother figure to us all.

“She will be sadly missed.

“I am sure she will be missed by the clients.”

