Kind-hearted couple Paul and Jane are an inspiration

It’s hard not to feel inspired by Paul and Jane Bottomley and what they have achieved over the past five years.

The kind-hearted couple from Sowerby have raised more than £40,000 in that time - all to help people battling cancer.

It’s a personal mission for the pair, which began when in February 2012, Jane, 48, was dealt the devastating blow she had ovarian cancer.

Vowing not to be beaten by the news, Jane and her husband Paul, 50, began raising funds for Calderdale Royal Hospital’s Macmillant Unit, where Jane received treatment.

They’ve not stopped since and over the years have made stacks of donations to the ward as a way of saying ‘thank you’.

Paul was even nominated for a Pride of Britain award in 2014 in recognition of his massive efforts for charity.

“We never thought we would raise that much,” the 50-year-old, who works at Sainsburys in Halifax, said.

“Our friends have been amazing - we’ve taken them on our journey with us, we’ve taken everyone on our journey with us. The generosity has been brilliant. We don’t do it for publicity - it’s because we like to do it and it keeps us busy.”

The future looks bright for Paul, Jane and their children James and Pauline.

Jane’s checks, which come every six months, have been clear and it’s hoped she will get the ‘all clear’ in 2018 - six years on from her diagnosis. And the couple, who have been married for 31 years, recently became doting grandparents after Pauline gave birth to baby Emilia, who is now three months old.

The couple urged: “Never, never give up. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Paul and Jane hope to raise even more money later this month when they get their family together for a big party, which will include a raffle and a pop quiz.

Have you got a heartwarming story to share with us?

Email newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk