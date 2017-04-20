Kind-hearted Sam, 6, on mission to raise money for homeless people

A little boy has organised a sponsored dog-walking weekend to raise funds for a homeless shelter in Calderdale.

Sam Savage, six, from Soyland is determined to raise as much money as he can for those less fortunate than himself.

His mum Leila Tanner, 34, said Sam, a pupil at St Mary’s Junior and Infant School, Mill Bank, often makes and ‘invents’ things to sell to raise funds for charity, particularly the homeless.

“I spoke to our local homeless shelter about ways he could help,” Leila said. “They suggested a sponsored event to raise a bond for a person to move into a flat.

“So Sam and I took into account our surroundings and what we enjoyed and came up with a sponsored dog walking weekend.”

He’s already raised enough money to go towards a bond for a flat for someone who uses the Inn Churches shelter.

Leila added: “I’m so proud of him, he’s such a lovely little boy and no trouble.”

The weekend will be held on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

To book a slot for Sam to walk your dog over this weekend, get in touch with Leila via Sam’s Just Giving page here

If you don’t have a dog, but would still like to help Sam with his challenge, you can also sponsor him through the page.