Lamplighter set to sparkle through Calder Valley

The Calder Valley will be treated to a fire and light extravaganza when the Lamplighter Festival returns to Todmorden next month.

Hebden Bridge based Handmade Parade have announced that the Lamplighter Festival will take place on Saturday November 25 with proceedings kicking off at 5pm, the parade at 6pm and a host of fire shows, illuminated installations and street theatre taking place from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Hundreds of people from Todmorden and the rest of the Calder Valley are expected to attend the open lantern making workshops which will begin on November 11 and organisers are appealing for volunteers to help make the festival a night to remember.

Kerith Ogden, Artistic Director of this year’s Lamplighter Festival, said: “We’re excited to be bringing Lamplighter back!

“It’s going to be a day packed with Todmorden and the Calder Valley at its finest: music, fire and light performances, projections and of course our giant lantern puppets all washed down with a hot cuppa and some yummy grub!”

It will be a exciting and busy day for Todmorden with the Christmas Lights being switched on at 4pm and a busy Todmorden market.

Previous Lamplighter festivals have proved a huge hit with the thousands who watched and took part.

This year’s Lamplighter Festival has been made possible with funding from Todmorden Town Council, Calderdale Council, The Big Lottery Fund, Arts Council England and Community Foundation for Calderdale.

For more details on Lamplighter and the different workshops go to www.handmadeparade.co.uk