Last chance to have your say on local plan

Residents living near to a Halifax beauty spot fear it will be swallowed up by a new housing development.

An area of fields and woods near Highroad Well is one of the proposed sites in Calderdale Council local plan – which outlines areas where residential and industrial buildings will be located in the coming years – and residents say this will cause irreparable harm to the landscape.

There is only a week remaining of the local plan consultation and Warley councillor James Baker has published a video of how to comment at jamesbaker.mycouncillor.org.uk.

Campaigner John Shipman said: “I understand there is a need for new housing for our expanding population both nationally and locally and that the local authority has a responsibility to address this but they also have a responsibility for their existing tenants and the quality of their lives.

“Green spaces such as this particular site, on the edges of our urban environment contribute massively to our sense of well being, our physical and mental health and should not be disposed of lightly.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for planning, housing and environment, Coun Daniel Sutherland, said: “The consultation on our draft local plan is now well underway and we’ve already received a lot of very useful comments on the sites proposed for future development.

“Equally important, however, are the policies within the plan which guide how sites are developed, so that we can make sure that they are sustainable and are in keeping with the character of local communities.”

Comments on can be submitted at www.calderdale.gov.uk/localplan and information is available in libraries, Customer First offices and the council’s information room on the upper level of The Piece Hall. The consultation will run until 5pm on Friday September 29.