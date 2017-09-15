Life and legacy of Sir Francis Crossley begins new season of fundraising talks at Square Chapel Arts, Halifax

Historian David Glover begins a fresh series of fundraising talks at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on Wednesday, September 20 (2pm).

The first talk examines the legacy of Sir Francis Crossley and his decendant, Hugh Crossley - Lord Somerleyton - who is a former Page of Honour to the Queen will be at the talk.

This year marks 200 years since the birth of Frank Crossley, later Sir Francis.

David will speak of the life, career and legacy of one of Halifax’s 19th Century great industrialists, who first mechanised carpet manufacturing, at Dean Clough.

His family background is explored, his life described, and his significant legacy as a great philanthropist to his hometown. David says: “His family should never be forgotten.”

Bookings can be made through the Square Chapel Box Office on 01422 349422 or via its website www.squarechapel.co.uk and tickets are £6 (£4 for concessions).