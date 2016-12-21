Little donkey on the road to Halifax Minster

Christmas Eve will see a procession of a variety of characters coming through Halifax Minster’s old oak doors, from shepherds to kings, angels to sheep, and sometimes the occasional Batman.

As in previous years the star of the show will once again be a real live donkey!

Children are being encouraged to dress up and join in the Nativity as the ever-popular traditional Christingle services get underway.

Once again this year, due to popularity, there will be three separate performances on Christmas Eve, at 1.45pm, 3pm and 4pm.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Every year the Christingle services have just become more and more popular.

“Last year we increased the number of services to three because year on year, the Christingle services have just become more and more popular and the Minster has been packed.

“It’s wonderful that so many children and families come along, and we encourage them to come as a Nativity figure an angel, a king, a shepherd, wise man, whatever takes their fancy.

“In past years we’ve even had the odd super hero, including Batman!”

Christingles are an important element of Christmas with the orange representing the world, the candle gives light in the dark, the red ribbon is a symbol of the blood of Jesus, the four sticks are the four seasons and the fruit and sweet represent the fruits of the earth.

No rehearsals are necessary on Saturday but children should arrive already dressed in their costumes.

On Christmas Eve, there will be Midnight Mass which begins at 11.30pm, and on Christmas Day, there will be Said Holy Communion at 9am followed by a traditional service with carols at 10.30am.