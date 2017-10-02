Lizzie Jones unveils new defibrillator at primary school

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Elland officially launched their newly installed defibrillator for use throughout the Elland Community.

The equipment was unveiled by Lizzie Jones, wife of the late former Halifax RLFC star Danny Jones who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2015, along with the school council members who had helped to fundraise towards the cost of installing the machine.

The school also expressed its gratitude to the Rotary Club of Elland and to the Lower Valley Community Group, who have both contributed funds towards the cost of the defibrillator, and also to Sovereign Health Care Charitable Trust who supplied the appropriate machine.

Linda Brown, head teacher at St Patrick’s, said the school was extremely pleased to be able to offer this vital life-saving facility to the local community and was proud of all her pupils, staff and parents who had prioritised this project as part of their community enterprise.