Long-term action plan to reduce flood risk in Calderdale is revamped

People are being asked for their views on a revised long-term plan of action to better protect future generations in Calderdale from flooding.

The Calderdale Flood Action Plan was drawn up by the Environment Agency, on behalf of the Calderdale Flood Partnership working with Calderdale Council, businesses and many community and voluntary organisations, following the Boxing Day floods of December 2015.

Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager Adrian Gill said: “This action plan is a living document to drive action to reduce flood risk across Calderdale. To achieve success we need the ongoing support of communities, businesses and partners to help shape the plan and find a way forward that works for everyone.

“We are working with our partners to regularly review our plan to make sure it is as effective as possible for local communities and make sure we are spending money where it can most help them prepare for and protect against the effects of flooding.”

The document sets out how the partners will work to provide better protection to around 3,500 homes and businesses in the area, as well as longer term strategies to help local organisations and communities work together to develop better ways of managing rivers and the land.

Councillor Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council and Chair of Calderdale’s Flood Partnership Board, said: “We continue to work with other organisations to do everything we can to reduce flood risk across Calderdale and make our communities more resilient.

“Good progress is being made but there is still a lot to do and we’re keen for local people to help shape future works. We urge residents and businesses to keep up to date with the plans and take every opportunity to have their say.”

It has just been reviewed to include new actions and will be available at the People’s Fair as part of the Landlines and Watermarks project’s ‘Big Weekend’ at the newly reopened Piece Hall in Halifax.

A flood action team will be at the event, between September 30 and October 1, canvassing views of visitors, residents and businesses.

The revised plan and appendices can be viewed here from the end of September and progress will be reported at regular intervals.