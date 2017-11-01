Lots to see as Todmorden Photographic Society and Todmorden Art Group fill Town Hall for exhibition

Todmorden Photographic Society’s annual exhibition is taking place from November 3 to 6 in the council chambers at Todmorden Town Hall.

This year it is a combined event alongside the Todmorden Art Group open art exhibition which is upstairs in the main hall from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, with a mixture of art and crafts.

The photography exhibition opens at 6.30pm on November 3 with the open competition images being shown at 7.30pm.

Photography events on Saturday open at 10am with a coffee morning, projection of the competition images at 3pm and a lecture by Geoff Cowling of Cliteroe entitled ‘90 Days Around the World’ at 7.30pm.

Sunday opens at 10am with the photography society’s images being projected at 3pm and closes at 5pm.

Monday opens at 6.30pm with a display of images ‘Todmorden in the Past’ at 7.30pm which features images from the 1960s onwards.

All events are open to the public and free to attend.