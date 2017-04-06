Lucky escape for driver as van is crushed between two lorries in Halifax

A driver had a lucky escape after his van was crushed between two lorries in a crash earlier today in Halifax.

Police officers were called to the incident on Leeds Road at Stump Cross at 10.48am today (Thursday) which involved a heavy goods vehicle, a Scania lorry and a white Ford Transit van.

Fire crews from Cleckheaton, Halifax, Illingworth and Odsal had to free two people trapped in white van who suffered minor injuries and shock.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said both the blue Lorry and Ford Transit van had stopped when the white truck crashed into back of transit van and pushed it under back of blue lorry.

The crash caused major delays in the area as the vehicles blocked the road and to allow for the recovery of the vehicles.