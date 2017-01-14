M606 reopens after major paint spillage

A motorway in West Yorkshire has now been reopened, more than 24 hours after a large quantity of paint was spilt onto the road.

Highways England staff have worked since yesterday morning to reopen a section of the M606 near Bradford, with the southbound carriageway closed whilst a specialist clean up operation was carried out.

Some 12,000 litres of paint was spilt on the M606 overnight on Friday between junctions 2 at the Euroway Trading Centre and 3 at Odsal following a collision between a lorry and a car, the agency said.

Containers from the lorry were also strewn across a large section of the road.

Contractors used a tanker and high pressure hose to remove the paint and the carriageway needed to be resurfaced.

In an update, Highways England tweeted: “Following paint spillage #M606 #Bradford S/B btwn J3 + J2 @HighwaysNEAST finished resurfacing + all lanes are open. Thanks for your patience.”